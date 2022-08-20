UAE - Safeen Marine Services, a part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime Cluster, has announced that it has marked more than 5 million man-hours with Zero Lost Time Injuries (LTI) and zero environmental incidents since its launch in 2012.

Operating in nine commercial ports in the UAE and the Middle East, Safeen Marine Services extends HSE policy across a comprehensive portfolio of integrated and tailor-made marine services and solutions, which include towage, quayside-support services, emergency response, vessel assistance, inspections, and shipping maintenance.

Captain Adil Alhammadi, CEO of Safeen Marine Services, AD Ports Group said: "We are proud to announce our success in achieving 5 million man-hours with Zero Lost Time Injuries and zero environmental incidents, highlighting our commitment to AD Ports Group’s robust Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) practices that have been cultivated from the highest industry standards.

"We have achieved this remarkable feat by promoting a safety culture across the organisation that comprises progressive HSE policy updates, regular audits, emergency drills, and regular in-house safety and training programmes to promote the wellbeing of our employees whilst maintaining a seamless supply chain network for our customers," remarked Alhammadi.

Overseen by more than 200 high professional marine experts, Safeen said its fleet is today one of the largest and most sophisticated fleets operating within the region, comprising tugboats, pilot and speed boats, maintenance vessels, landing craft and ferries.

"Safeen Marine Services’ commitment to HSE has been celebrated by the industry's most acclaimed awards and recognitions including the recent 2021 Stevie Business Awards," noted Alhammadi.

In addition, the company's fleet of tugboats, speedboats, and vessels are revered as the most efficient and sophisticated units both regionally and globally, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies that keep energy consumption and emissions to a minimum, he added.

