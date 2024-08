President Bola Tinubu on Monday, commissioned the first set of 20 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

He performed the ceremony shortly after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The buses in the first batch were produced locally by Innoson Motors.

Five of the CNG buses were driven to the forecourt of the president’s office for the purpose of the event.

