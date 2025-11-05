The Suez Canal traffic statistics for October recorded the return of 229 vessels, marking the highest monthly rate of returning vessels since the beginning of the Red Sea crisis, according to a press release.

Ossama Rabiee, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), met with the representatives of 20 shipping lines and agencies to discuss developments in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb region.

The meeting also reviewed their impact on global trade transiting through the canal and the maritime transport market. It is part of a series of periodic meetings held by the authority with its clients to consult on sailing plans and schedules for the coming period.

Rabiee indicated that Suez Canal traffic statistics over the past few months have shown a relative improvement in the number and tonnage of transiting vessels compared to the same period last year.

From July to October 2025, the statistics recorded the transit of 4,405 vessels with a total tonnage of 185 million tons, versus 4,332 vessels with a total tonnage of 167.6 million tons a year earlier.

The chairman noted that the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit had a positive impact on the calming of tensions in the region and the return of many vessels to transit through the canal.

Moreover, the authority increased safety rates in the waterway by completing the Southern Sector Development Project and deepening the 17-kilometer-long western branch of Port Said. This serves the West Port Said Port and provides an efficient alternative to the eastern branch in emergencies.

On his part, Rabiee urged shipping agencies to reassure shipping lines and encourage them to resume transiting through the Suez Canal.

The proactive step taken by the French shipping line CMA CGM in resuming transit of two of its giant container ships, each with a cargo capacity exceeding 170,000 tons.

