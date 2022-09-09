Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, has signed a cooperation agreement in maritime transport with the Government of Oman represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, on the sidelines of his visit and the accompanying delegation to Oman.



From the Omani side, the agreement was signed by the Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali.



The agreement aims to enhance areas of cooperation in the maritime transport sector for passengers and goods, facilitate the traffic of commercial ships, develop economic relations between the two countries, contribute to raising the efficiency of maritime transport services, facilitate technology transfer and encourage maritime studies and training, which contributes to the localization of the vital industry, as well as providing the necessary facilities for building and maintaining ships in both countries, protecting the marine environment and reducing the environmental pollution.



Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics and Acting Head of the Public Transport Authority, Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual recognition of certificates issued under the provisions of the International Agreement on Levels of Training, Certification and Shift Work for Sea Workers of 1978 and its amendments with the Omani Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in addition to another MoU signed with Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, to raise the levels of quality and efficiency of officers and sailors working on board the ships of the two countries, and their suitability to carry out their tasks and meet the optimal standards for maritime safety, protection of property, preservation of the marine environment, and to ensure keeping pace with developments and exchange of experiences in the transfer of knowledge, training, qualification and evaluation programs to award certificates.