Saudi Arabia's Roads General Authority has developed an extensive road network covering over 8,000 km and also constructed over 200 bridges to support commercial, tourist, and social activities in the kingdom's Tabuk region, reported Saudi Press Agency.

This infrastructure plays a crucial role in connecting the region to the Kingdom's major projects, such as NEOM, Amaala and The Red Sea, and in serving pilgrims travelling from the northern parts of the world to Makkah and Madinah.

Tabuk region is strategically located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, bordering Jordan to the north, Al Jouf and Hail regions to the east, Madinah region to the south, and the Red Sea to the west.

Its diverse terrain, encompassing desert, mountainous, and coastal areas, underscores the critical role of its road network in connecting it to other regions in the kingdom. Moreover, Tabuk's strategic position facilitates connectivity with Jordan and, by extension, other countries in the east and north.

Over the past few years, numerous logistical projects have been carried out in Tabuk and services have been offered, benefiting both residents and travelers passing through the region.

According to RGA, a total of 33 projects have been implemented in Tabuk region over the past decade at a combined cost of over SAR2.4 billion ($639 million).

The authority's strategy focuses on improving road quality, safety, and traffic capacity, with the aim of improving Saudi Arabia's position in the global road quality index and reducing road fatalities to less than five per 100,000 people by 2030, said the SPA report.

To ensure efficient road management, the Roads General Authority is utilising advanced technologies, including surveying and evaluation equipment, such as the fleet of 18 pieces of equipment that employ AI to continuously assess the condition of the road network.

