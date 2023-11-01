Madinah – Work has begun in Madinah to implement 165 stations to provide bicycle and scooter transportation service, the first such public network operating in the Kingdom.

The network project will be implemented by Al-Maqar Development Company of the Municipality of Madinah, in partnership with a company specializing in transport services. It will be executed in two phases; the first will focus on electric bicycles, while the second phase will see the expansion of the network to include electric scooters distributed throughout Medina at the beginning of next year.

Al-Maqar Development Company's CEO Majid bin Mohammed Al-Shalhoub explained that the network will initially include 60 stations for electric bicycles and scooters, which will be expanded later to 165 stations. He indicated that the project aims to enhance traffic movement in cities through an environmentally friendly system, relying on environmental sustainability means to achieve the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI). The SGI reduces carbon emissions and improves quality of life to reduce commuting time within cities.

He stated that the scooter and bicycle network will be linked to other means of public transport in Madinah, including the Haramain High Speed Train Station and the bus network, providing the residents and visitors of Madinah with additional solutions to facilitate their movement within the city. Al-Shalhoub stressed the keenness of Al-Maqar to provide solutions that would improve the quality of life for people and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The solutions will also promote the sustainable development agenda in the Kingdom and achieve the goals of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI).