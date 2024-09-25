The government downplayed the transport strike launched yesterday by two groups, saying the protest would not derail the implementation of the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP).

At a press briefing at Malacañang, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said no commuters were stranded as of Monday noon.

Guadiz noted that fewer jeepney drivers and operators joined the transport strike.

Transport groups led by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) and Manibela are protesting the government's program requiring PUVs to either form or join cooperatives to continue operating.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, who joined Guadiz at the briefing, said the PUVMP would push through as planned.

'We cannot turn our back to the majority of transport groups and operators who understand and subscribe to the public transport modernization program,' Bautista said.

'The call of Piston and Manibela to scrap the program is non-negotiable. These groups cannot be allowed to derail the program,' he added.

Transportation Undersecretary Andy Ortega said 83 percent of PUVs have been consolidated.

'We have to remember that 83 percent of the entire transportation sector have joined the program, and that number, if we look at it, is enough to serve the needs of our commuters,' Ortega said.

According to Ortega, the PUVMP has proceeded to the route rationalization phase.

Guadiz warned PUVs operating without a franchise of apprehension by the Land Transportation Office.

