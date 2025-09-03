Muscat – Sohar Port and Freezone has announced the signing of an agreement to develop a landmark project aimed at establishing advanced infrastructure to provide shore power for vessels berthed at Sohar Port’s container terminal.

The agreement was signed in collaboration with MoonRock, acting as the lead investor, and Denmark’s PowerCon, serving as the technical partner. The signing took place on the sidelines of Sohar Port and Freezone’s participation in the GCC Green Mobility Forum.

Shore power, also known as cold ironing, enables ships at the terminal to connect to the onshore electricity grid and switch off their auxiliary engines. The technology reduces fuel consumption, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, decreases air pollutants, and cuts noise emissions in and around the port area.

“This project represents a strategic milestone for Sohar Port and Freezone and for Oman,” said Dr Abdullah al Abri, Vice President of Sustainability at Sohar Port. “By partnering with leaders such as MoonRock and PowerCon, we support Oman’s Vision 2040 and Net Zero by 2050 goals, while enhancing the competitiveness of our port and logistics sector.”

The project is also expected to attract international shipping lines focused on reducing their environmental footprint and complying with International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements. It further aligns with Oman Vision 2040’s ambition to foster sustainable growth and establish the country as a hub for clean, efficient, and competitive logistics in the GCC.

This agreement underlines Sohar Port and Freezone’s ongoing commitment to sustainable port operations. As a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency across Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, Sohar Port and Freezone continues to strengthen its position as a key regional hub for sustainable growth and environmental responsibility.

