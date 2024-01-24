Muscat – Oman celebrated the official launch of operations at Shinas Port on Tuesday, under the patronage of Mohammed bin Suleiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah.

The significant event follows the framework agreement signed in August last year between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) and QS Maritime to develop, manage, and operate Shinas Port.

H E Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary for Transport in MTCIT, highlighted this event as a culmination of dedicated efforts in transitioning the port to commercial operations. He emphasised the importance of the local community in Shinas as a key partner in the port’s success and development, which is expected to boost the local economy through various commercial opportunities.

H E Shamakhi expressed optimism that this agreement will enhance the local economy in North Batinah, particularly in the wilayat of Shinas. “The ministry aims to work collaboratively in developing the port and the logistics system to create jobs and boost small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.”

Muhanna Moosa Baqer, Director General of Ports at MTCIT, spoke about the ministry’s strategic direction. It focuses on leveraging Oman’s infrastructure and enhancing the competitive edge of Omani ports through foreign investments, international and local partnerships, and a robust logistics strategy.

“The ministry’s recent efforts have been towards privatising the management, operation, and development of ports, harbours, and jetties, in line with Oman Vision 2040 to stimulate economic development and attract private sector investments.”

Baqer mentioned that the management of Shinas Port by QS Maritime positions it as a key hub in North Batinah and Buraimi for the import and export of small general goods, focusing on trade in live animals, vegetables, fruits, and essential consumer materials. The operations at Shinas Port complement the activities at Sohar Port, with plans to attract luxury, small and medium-sized tourist yachts and establish a mini dry dock for ship maintenance.

Abdullah bin Hassan al Muqbali, CEO of QS Maritime, emphasised the strategic significance of Shinas Port in North Batinah’s vision. He stressed the port’s role in strengthening Oman’s position and competitiveness in the logistics sector and its integration into global supply chains.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).