Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has launched a matrix for identifying and prioritizing road projects. The aim is to develop a methodology with clear-cut and approved standards for improving the governance system of road construction and road maintenance projects.

This matrix will serve as a guide in prioritizing the implementation, construction and restoration of roads, said the ministry, noting that the algorithm will facilitate decision-making prior to submitting the projects to authorities entrusted with approving annual government plans and related budgets.

