Mercedes-Benz Egypt is on track in setting up for the opening and start of operations of its new logistics hub in the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Al Ain Al Sokhna soon this year.

Constructed on a land plot of 20,000 square meters in the Fifth Zone of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Mercedes-Benz Logistics and Distribution Egypt (MBLDE) will provides logistics services, including storage and stock management for complete built-up vehicles (CBU) and as a potential second step, Completely Knocked-Down Kits (CKD), Semi Knocked-Down Kits (SKD), spare parts, tools, and local production materials.

All of which is intended to elevate the brand’s leading market positioning via streamlining its operations and expand its presence in Egypt, further satisfying the market demand for luxury vehicles. The logistics hub will also allow the company to provide administrative and managerial services to their authorized dealer network as well as other companies.

“For decades Mercedes-Benz has successfully invested in the Egyptian market and we recognize vast future potential” said Gerd Bitterlich, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Egypt. “The Egyptian government has made significant effort to facilitate and support strategic foreign investment as evidenced by our cooperation with the Suez Canal Economic Zone. We look forward to the upcoming opening of Mercedes-Benz Logistics and Distribution Egypt as we continue to provide leading luxury products, complemented with superior customer service experiences across the country.”

In September 2021,Mercedes-Benz Egypt signed a contract with the Suez Canal Economic Zone to allocate land to establish the logistics hub. The decision to invest in a dedicated logistics hub was spurred by the company’s nationwide expansion of its dealers’ retail network and the resumption of local assembly operations of SUV vehicles in Egypt.

