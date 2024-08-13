JEDDAH — Lucid Group, the world’s most advanced electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced the opening of the new Lucid Studio in Jeddah, a fully integrated retail, delivery and service center.

The center will provide comprehensive sales and service support to the local region, as the company serves the growing demand for its award-winning Lucid Air in the country.

Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director Middle East at Lucid, said: “We’re delighted to open this new space and offer one convenient location in Jeddah where customers can purchase and experience the incredible design and performance of the Lucid Air. As Saudi Arabia focuses on expanding access to electric vehicles, our studios in Jeddah and Riyadh strengthen our commitment to this vision and will offer more customers access to the world’s most advanced electric vehicle.”

The studio is located in Jeddah Auto Mall, the city’s largest multi-brand automotive showroom and a major draw for automotive enthusiasts.

Lucid Studio in Jeddah offers a range of services covering mechanical and electrical maintenance needs, with spare parts available for any necessary replacements.

The opening follows the company’s recent expansion with the opening of Lucid Studio Dubai in the UAE and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled electric vehicle experience in the region.

In addition to these studios, Lucid’s AMP-2 facility in King Abdullah Economic City, which consists of a semi-knock-down (SKD) assembly operation and a complete build-to-build (CBU) assembly operation, is currently under construction.

Lucid is actively contributing to Vision 2030’s goals of fostering innovation and a thriving electric vehicle industry while empowering local talent to be at the forefront of this exciting transformation.

Lucid Studios allows customers to experience the brand and learn about its products. Visitors will also get an insight into the award-winning Lucid Air, emphasizing the company’s aesthetic and providing an opportunity to delve deeper into Lucid’s products and technologies, which are designed and engineered in California.

Operating six days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the center offers a range of services including routine maintenance, diagnostics, charging, mobile service, software updates, tire and wheel alignment, balancing, and car wash.

This wide range of services ensures that all aspects of vehicle maintenance and care are comprehensively covered, providing Lucid customers with a seamless and convenient service experience.

Additionally, Lucid is offering a 3,750 riyal discount for the installation of a home charging accessory through one of Lucid’s authorized providers in Saudi Arabia. Every new Lucid Air purchase also includes complimentary scheduled maintenance for two years or 40,000 km, whichever comes first.

