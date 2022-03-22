ArabFinance: French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM is planning to develop its services and expand in the Egyptian market in next years, Al Mal News reported, citing CMA CGM Egypt and Sudan Cluster CEO Tariq Zaghloul.

Zaghloul noted that the business volume of Egypt’s unit depends on demand which is the main factor in investment decisions.

CMA CGM has joined four consortiums to manage and operate the Dry Port at the 10th of Ramadan City, Zaghloul said, adding that tenders will be considered in the coming period and that financial and technical biddings will be introduced.

The top official revealed that the French company’s investments in the superstructure of the Multipurpose Unit at the Alexandria Port have reached $175 million.

The unit is set to be fully operational by the end of the year, Zaghloul said.