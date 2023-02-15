Aramex is looking to use AI-powered autonomous vehicles to deliver parcels around the UAE.

The company has just partnered with Kiwibot to test the use of drones and autonomous robots to complete last-mile deliveries in Dubai. Kiwibot is a provider of logistics and transportation solutions.

The initiative is part of the logistics firm’s Future Delivery Program in the UAE, which seeks to generate “more value” for customers and provide a “faster, safer and greener” option for delivering packages, according to a statement.

The roadside bots used in the initial testing have a combination of sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate through surroundings and obstacles. They are also capable of generating virtual maps and reaching a pre-defined destination.

The drones included in the testing utilise a technology provided by BARQ EV. They are equipped with multidirectional sensors and a fleet management system that ensures “high accuracy” in flight routing and deliveries.

Target implementation

It is not yet clear when Aramex will start using the drones and roadside bots, but according to a spokesperson, it might take at least a year to roll out the new technology across the UAE.

“[The new service will be widely available] when the regulators allow it to be deployed in all zones, realistically 12 to 36 months,” the spokesperson told Zawya.

“We hope to move towards autonomous vehicles as soon as we see the productivity and cost benefit.”

According to Felipe Chavez, CEO and Co-founder of Kiwibot, the initial tests conducted with Aramex provided the “groundwork for a carbon-free future” by implementing a sustainable delivery and shipping solution.

“The pilot has demonstrated that Kiwibot is not only a last-mile delivery service, but also encompasses efficiency in operations,” Chavez said.

Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer – Express at Aramex, said they are looking to “further scale” the service to reach more customers.

“[The delivery program] enables Aramex to further contribute to UAE’s sustainability ambitions as we embark on our mission to transition our fleet to emission-free vehicles and achieve our climate pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2030,” Saoudi said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com