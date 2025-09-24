In a landmark step towards shaping the future of urban mobility in the UAE, Dubai Taxi Company, together with its strategic partner Bolt, has entered into a strategic alliance with Kabi by Al Ghurair and Zed, the UAE’s homegrown ride-hailing app, aimed at enhancing the ride-hailing experience for residents and visitors alike.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of an agreement between Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, and Badr Al Ghurair, CEO of Kabi, Al Ghurair Mobility, marking a significant milestone in Dubai’s journey towards smarter, more accessible, and customer-centric transport solutions.

Through this agreement, DTC’s 6,200 taxi vehicles and Kabi’s 3,680 taxi vehicles will be seamlessly integrated into Bolt and Zed e-hailing platforms. This integration will provide customers with greater availability, reduced waiting times and enhanced overall service efficiency. As both partners continue to expand their fleets, newly added taxis will be automatically incorporated into the platforms, ensuring service capacity grows in line with demand.

This partnership brings together two of Dubai’s largest mobility players, united in their mission to transform the ride-hailing landscape. The initiative is closely aligned with the Dubai Government’s ambition to convert 80% of taxi trips to e-hailing, under the Roads and Transport Authority’s broader vision for smart mobility and sustainability.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, commented, “At DTC, we are committed to driving innovation and building partnerships that enhance customer experience while strengthening Dubai’s mobility ecosystem. Through this collaboration, and with the addition of Kabi taxis to our existing fleet on the Bolt platform, we are expanding access to taxis and embedding them more deeply into the digital ride-hailing experience. This directly supports the Dubai Government’s goal of shifting 80% of taxi trips to e-hailing.

"The partnership also comes at a time when Dubai’s taxi sector recorded a 7% growth in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, as reported by the RTA—reflecting the strong demand and the resilience of the sector.”

Badr Al Ghurair, CEO Kabi, Al Ghurair Mobility, added, “This partnership represents a pivotal step in uniting industry expertise to serve the evolving needs of Dubai’s residents and visitors. By combining our resources and leveraging advanced technologies, we are not only expanding the availability of taxis but also setting new benchmarks in efficiency, service quality, and sustainability. Through Kabi by Al Ghurair and Zed, the UAE’s homegrown ride-hailing app, we are proud to play a central role in redefining the future of ride-hailing in the UAE.”

With this alliance, Dubai further cements its position as a global leader in smart mobility, ensuring that technology and innovation continue to deliver a smoother, faster, and more sustainable travel experience for both residents and visitors.