Dubai-based start-up CAFU is set to expand its workforce by 30% and top up its fleet of vehicles by 35% to meet rising consumer demand.

Founded by businessman Rashid Al Ghurair, the company that specialises in fuel delivery and vehicle services is set to expand its fleet size throughout the third quarter of this year, according to a statement on Monday.

The company opened its doors in Dubai in 2018 and expanded into Abu Dhabi in 2021. Over the last year, it has seen the number of registered customers rising by nearly 48%.

"The demand shows no sign of slowing... It is vital that we continue to invest in the infrastructure of the business and our most valuable asset, [the staff]," said Al Ghurair.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com