Delivery riders in Dubai will now be able to avail of free health check-ups as part of a community-focused initiative launched last year.

Riders' Corner provides an air-conditioned space with drinking water and phone-charging facilities for bikers to rest and relax while awaiting orders. Now, Dubai Healthcare City is offering riders periodic health check-ups, along with ophthalmology screenings and vitamin supplements.

Fifty delivery riders were welcomed as part of the launch event, which saw senior representatives from Dubai Healthcare City Authority, alongside organisations such as Careem, Deliveroo, Noon Food, Noon Minutes, Talabat, and InstaShop.

The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with Clemenceau Medical Center (CMC Dubai), Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, and Al Manara Pharmacy.

Riders’ Corner is located alongside Society, DHCC’s newest community-focused dining and retail destination in Al Razi Medical Complex in Building 64. The screenings, among a comprehensive range of services, demonstrate the commitment of Dubai Healthcare City Authority to support the well-being of this essential workforce.

Summer rest stops for delivery riders

Earlier, with the summer months approaching, the Roads and Transport Authority's announcement of rest stops in Dubai came as a relief to delivery riders who spend more than eight hours out on the streets every day.

The authority highlighted its plan to construct three integrated rest stops for delivery riders at strategic areas: Sheikh Zayed Road near Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village; Port Saeed next to Al Muraqabat Street 22; and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2, close to Al Manama Street.

At the planned RTA rest stops, basic services like maintenance and refuelling will also be provided alongside affordable restaurants where they can pick up a quick grub.

Improved conditions by private companies

Over the last couple of years, several delivery service companies across the UAE have been improving the pay and working conditions of their riders. Many have also launched lounge areas, air-conditioned touring buses, basic first aid facilities, public refill stations and shaded rest areas with mist fans among other things to ensure rider safety, especially during the summer.

Many are also working alongside restaurants and malls across the country to allow riders to have multiple touchpoints across different locations where they can stop for a refreshing beverage or a hearty meal.

