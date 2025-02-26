DP World Sokhna has welcomed the MV Aroya, the first passenger vessel to call at the port in 2025. The visit highlights the port’s expertise in managing cruise operations and reaffirms its role as an essential gateway for both trade and tourism.

Operated by Cruise Saudi, MV Aroya embarked on its journey with 1,600 passengers, following an itinerary travelling across the GCC region, including Jeddah, Sokhna, Sharm El Sheikh, and Aqaba.

DP World Sokhna's cruise operations are designed to ensure a seamless experience for both passengers and cruise operators with the port’s advanced marine services overseeing safe berthing, supported by a dedicated team that manages immigration, customs clearance, and passenger disembarkation.

The terminal’s integrated logistics capabilities also streamline baggage handling and shore excursion coordination, enabling travellers to explore Egypt’s rich cultural and historical landmarks without delays.

Avnash Iyer, COO & Acting CEO, Egypt, DP World, said, “Our modernised terminal is designed to support the growth of Egypt across several sectors, acting as a key gateway that is connecting the world to Egypt, and Egypt to the world. The handling of our first passenger vessel this year reaffirms our capability to support the growth of Egypt’s economy, through tourism.”

As a dynamic trade and logistics hub, DP World Sokhna supports a wide array of cargo and passenger operations, ensuring streamlined efficiency across all sectors. The port’s strategic location and cutting-edge infrastructure continue to strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to the advancement of Egypt’s maritime and tourism industries, establishing Egypt as a crucial link in global trade and passenger mobility.