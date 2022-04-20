Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq has announced the completion of infrastructure work for the main roads in the development’s Southern Island.

The work was completed last month and included extending the electricity, water, telecommunications, sewage, rainwater and irrigation networks to Al Naseem, Mozoon and Era Homes projects including future projects within the area.

Al Ahlia Contracting Company was awarded the contract to complete the infrastructure work for this phase while AECOM was the consultant for design and to supervise the infrastructure works spanning approximately 1km.

The second phase of construction was completed in six months and also included paving and road lighting works.

The junction was upgraded from a three-way to a four-way traffic light and four roundabouts were added to enhance road connectivity for current and future projects throughout the city.

Commenting, Ahmed Al Ammadi, chief executive of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the infrastructure work connected to Al Naseem, Era Homes, Mozoon and other nearby projects. This achievement will contribute to better serving Diyar Al Muharraq’s residents and visitors, with a focus on residents of current and future projects.”

