Qatar - As part of its ongoing efforts to develop the road network in Qatar and improve the quality of life in vital areas, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced the completion of comprehensive rehabilitation works and upgrading of Doha Corniche, one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the country.



The work carried out along a 7km stretch of the Corniche included upgrading the asphalt layers using the latest advanced paving technologies.



Around 30,500 tonnes of asphalt were used to ensure high quality and durability for years. Road markings and sidewalks were repainted, and concrete maintained according to the highest specifications adopted.



In implementing the project, Ashghal relied on modern laser camera technology that allows measuring and testing the depth required to remove the old asphalt layer.



The upgrading works aimed to enhance traffic safety and facilitate the traffic flow for drivers, pedestrians and bicycles, in addition to improving road infrastructure, reducing congestion and increasing the lifespan of assets.



To ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the implementation of works, Ashghal team coordinated directly with the relevant authorities and the General Directorate of Traffic to secure the closures without affecting public movement, with most of the works being carried out during the night hours and weekends.

The Authority also launched a media guidance campaign through its official channels, which included messages, videos, and interactive maps showing the locations of closures, alternative routes, and appropriate speeds on the road, enabling the public to plan in advance and move around easily during the work duration.

