Aramex, a leading global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, has officially resumed its delivery services to Syria, following an operational pause for over a decade.

This significant step reaffirms Aramex’s strategic commitment to re-establishing vital cross-border logistics networks and supporting economic reintegration across the Levant region.

The first shipment by Aramex after more than a decade was delivered to the Syrian capital Damascus, marking a major milestone and reflecting Aramex’s long-standing commitment to reconnecting markets and communities in the region and beyond.

The resumption of services follows months of careful planning, collaboration with local and regional stakeholders, and infrastructure readiness in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. It reinforces Aramex’s role in supporting cross-border trade and enhancing regional connectivity.

Hussam Al-Baraquoni, Aramex Vice President for MENAT, said: “We are proud to resume our services to Syria after more than ten years. This significant decision gives our customers in region the opportunity to leverage Aramex’s trusted, seamless logistics network to send and receive their shipments reliably. This step also aligns with Aramex’s commitment to providing resilient logistics solutions, especially in logistically challenging regions. I want to express my sincere thanks to our global operations teams, ground staff, and regional partners who worked tirelessly to make this important milestone a reality.”

With the resumption of services, Aramex aims to play a pivotal role in supporting both businesses and individual customers by providing reliable logistics access to and from Syria. Furthermore, the restoration of dependable delivery channels is expected to positively contribute to revitalizing the local economy, reconnecting diaspora communities, and supporting ongoing rebuilding efforts, Aramex said.

The relaunch of services is also part of Aramex’s broader efforts, which prioritise market accessibility, supply chain resilience, and inclusive economic participation. Aramex continues to invest in operational infrastructure, digital transformation, and last-mile capabilities to ensure it delivers high-quality service across all the markets it serves.

