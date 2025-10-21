Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) on 19 October during the Saudi International Railway Exhibition and Conference in Riyadh.

The deal aims to enhance the cooperation in the field of railway infrastructure development, according to a bourse statement.

Under the signed agreement, the two sides will join forces to improve the infrastructure of stormwater drainage networks and protect facilities through the use of (GRP) pipes.

They will exchange experiences and conduct practical tests to contribute to achieving their common interests.

This partnership is expected to boost the efficiency and reliability of rainwater drainage structures, support the logistics and the feasibility of rail infrastructure and utilities, while reducing future maintenance costs.

Amiantit highlighted that the two-year agreement has no financial impact.

