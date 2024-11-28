RIYADH — Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser said that the Saudi transport sector has contributed to generating 122,000 jobs within a year. Addressing the Budget 2025 Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, he said that women's participation in the transport sector reached 29 percent.

"A total of 122,000 new job opportunities were provided, with a female participation rate of 29 percent during the period from the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, and 29,000 jobs were also localized during the same period," he added.



According to the minister, the transport and logistics system aims to reach 60 percent for local content in its spending according to the methodology approved by the Local Content Authority. "In the base year, local content accounted for 39 percent while at present it has reached 50 percent, and this reassures us that we are on the right path to achieving the goals of Vision 2030," he said.



Al-Jasser stated that an important part of the objectives of Vision 2030 is to provide job opportunities for citizens, and that the transport and logistics sector is one of the vital sectors that is witnessing an investment boom and expansions, which enabled it to provide many job opportunities.

