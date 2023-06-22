Vodafone Qatar has launched a user-friendly ‘e-KYC – Electronically Know Your Customer’ registration process for customers via the My Vodafone mobile application.

The easy, secure, and eco-friendly digitised solution enables customers to purchase a new SIM card or transfer their current numbers regardless of the provider via Mobile Number Portability (MNP) and allows customers to complete the verification of ID documents, including QID for instant connection to the Vodafone network.

Through the My Vodafone application, customers can download their eSIM or request a SIM card to be delivered right to their doorstep with real-time tracking.

With the launch of e-KYC exclusively on the My Vodafone App, customers can complete their Vodafone SIM or eSim card purchase from a mobile phone without visiting a store, through simple steps using their IDs. The application will enable users to choose their favourite number, plan, and recharge their data through the service instantly.

The digitised registration process using Artificial Intelligence for new mobile connections will help customers to join Vodafone services at any time, and from anywhere, and will also be a step forward to achieving the company’s goal of contributing to the digital transformation in Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Selda Bostancioglu, commercial operations and digital director at Vodafone Qatar, said: “This initiative will supply an innovative customer-centric solution using e-KYC journeys powered by Artificial Intelligence and eSim technology, which perfectly illustrates Vodafone Qatar’s commitment to sustainability through disruptive innovation.”

The My Vodafone application is free on both Apple and Google Play stores and through the Vodafone Qatar website.

