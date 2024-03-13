UAE – US-based Cloudflare has officially opened a new office in Dubai Internet City as part of its plan to increase investment in the Middle East, according to a press release.

Co-Founder, President, and COO of Cloudflare, Michelle Zatlyn, stated: “Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia rank among the highest worldwide when it comes to access to the Internet, making the region a powerful source of growth and innovation.”

The Dubai-based team is led by Bashar Bashaireh, who is the Head of Middle East Sales.

Zatlyn added: “Increased cybersecurity protection combined with a faster and more reliable Internet is key to unlocking continued growth for businesses.”

The US company first invested in the Middle East in 2015 and has been building out its team, partnerships, and operations. Meanwhile, Cloudflare launched its first office in the region nearly two years ago.

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, Cloudflare saw internet usage in the Middle East up by more than 20% and cyber threats soared by 31% when compared with Q3-23.

Bashaireh commented by saying: “The Middle East region, characterized by fast-growing and innovation-driven economies that are being fuelled by the digital transformation trend, represents tremendous growth potential for Cloudflare.”

The Head of Middle East Sales concluded: “Cloud adoption has also gained momentum in the region over the last few years, with the essential regulatory frameworks and compliance policies now established, to propel enterprises into the next phase of digital transformation.”

Cloudflare currently covers 17 locations across the Middle East, including Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait, Doha, Amman, Beirut, Baghdad, Jeddah, Muscat, Manama, and Erbil. Its global network, meanwhile, extends over 310 cities in more than 120 countries.

The US firm recently participated in LEAP 2024 conference, which took place for four days in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

