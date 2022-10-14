World Blockchain Summit Dubai is set to take place on October 17 and 19 at Atlantis, The Palm. It is one of the most elite gatherings of the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

Dubai has set its sights on becoming a global tech hub by attracting entrepreneurs, investors and even crypto influencers as the sector’s market capitalisation hit $1.4 trillion, up to 86 per cent year-on-year, with the Middle East’s blockchain market anticipated to be worth $3.2 billion by 2023.

The UAE has begun implementing crypto regulation in the past year, issuing more than 30 exchange licenses and establishing a devoted regulatory body. But will UAE’s new regulatory structure make the market grow even faster? Will the Emirati government be able to regulate cryptocurrency quickly and effectively? World Blockchain Summit aims to answer the most pressing questions and bring together industry experts and thought leaders to understand what the future of blockchain and crypto looks like — not just in the case of Dubai, but also in the world.

In line with Dubai’s vision of being a global Web3 hub, leadership backer and provider of a digital asset regulatory framework, the summit will feature presentations, use-case studies and educational sessions by global technology providers who will be showcasing their latest innovations designed with the primary focus of enabling businesses and organisations to adopt blockchain and crypto solutions.

Mohammed Saleem, the founder of the World Blockchain Summit, said: “The government’s focus on blockchain is evident in the UAE, with various initiatives and ventures related to the technology. The event will essentially explore what lies ahead for the UAE in terms of blockchain adoption in various industries as well as technological and regulatory advancements.”

