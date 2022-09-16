All iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices at the Dubai Mall store were either reserved or sold just 45 minutes after sales began.

Long queues snaked outside the store as hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on the brand-new iPhone 14 that went on sale in the UAE today.

Apple store employees lined up at the entrance and counted down to 8am while welcoming the first buyers inside the store at Dubai Mall.

The tech giant has priced iPhone 14 at Dh3,399, iPhone 14 Plus at Dh3,799, iPhone 14 Pro at Dh4,299 and iPhone 14 ProMax at Dh4,699 in the UAE.

The UAE is amongst the first countries where the US tech firm has rolled out its latest smartphones which were unveiled on September 7.