The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, in collaboration with global company OpenAI, has launched the AI Leadership Guide in Arabic, a strategic initiative aimed at equipping leaders with the latest knowledge and expertise in driving digital transformation and effectively harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create a transformative shift in vital sectors.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting national strategies in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and to strengthening its position as a leading global hub for innovation and advanced technology. It provides practical frameworks for policymakers and institutional leaders to help them craft strategic decisions and promote the responsible adoption of AI in line with ethical principles and societal priorities.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, emphasised that developing leadership capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence represents a national priority, especially within the unprecedented acceleration in AI adoption that surpasses the pace witnessed during the spread of the Internet.

Binghalib stated that the UAE’s leadership believes artificial intelligence is the “language of the future,” and that early investment in its adoption enables well-prepared governments to lead the global landscape in the decades ahead.

The AI Leadership Guide provides a practical framework that empowers leaders to make informed strategic decisions. It emphasises the development of skills and human capabilities to ensure optimal utilisation of AI technologies across institutions and operations, thereby enhancing government performance and efficiency.

The guide is built around five key principles for leading the AI journey: Align, Activate, Amplify, Accelerate, and Govern. Align, focuses on setting clear, measurable goals for AI adoption that directly support institutional and national priorities. Activate, emphasises building the right technical and human infrastructure by investing in training, technology, and innovation. Amplify, drives the creation of innovation hubs and knowledge communities to exchange insights, scale impact, and showcase high-value solutions.

Accelerate, enables faster access to data, tools, and partnerships that fuel agile, cost-efficient, and impactful AI projects. Govern, ensures the establishment of adaptive and ethical frameworks that guide responsible AI use, supported by continuous policy review and alignment with global best practices.

