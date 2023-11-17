DUBAI -- The final stage of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence’s (DCAI) accelerator programme witnessed the participation of 30 companies from 13 countries.

During their eight weeks in AREA 2071, the tech companies worked on developing more than 300 projects to create innovative AI-driven solutions for more than 100 challenges presented by 33 government entities in Dubai.

DCAI announced that in the next phase of the programme, 72 joint projects will be developed and worked on across the programme’s two main pillars: the future of the government services, and the future of the media and communication services sector.

DFF’s initiative provides an innovative model to attract technology companies to work with government agencies to harness AI tools to drive positive change in the Dubai government.

In June 2023, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, launched the DCAI with the aim of supporting government entities in Dubai in employing future technology in a practical and effective manner. During his tour in AREA 2071 last month, Sheikh Hamdan met with entrepreneurs and innovators participating in the final stage of the DCAI accelerator programme.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of DCAI, said the projects selected within the final stage of the programme will support all government entities in Dubai in employing AI tools in their future projects and initiatives in order to achieve the leadership’s vision of the need to keep pace with global technological trends and international best practices in government work.

He said, “Through this programme, Dubai has presented a new global model of partnership between the government and private sectors and those with innovative ideas to anticipate the future uses of AI, and employ its tools to enhance the quality of life and develop its future opportunities.”

Al Falasi pointed out that the DCAI programme is one of the region’s largest platforms for developing generative AI projects in the government sector. The first output of the accelerators programme was Digital Dubai’s announcement of the launch of the Dubai.AI platform in partnership with the DCAI, which allows residents and visitors to easily obtain services and information about Dubai.

Saeed Al Falasi added, “The Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council and Dubai Digital Authority, will continue to work during the next phase on empowering government employees with AI tools and skills to develop qualitative, practical and applicable solutions on a large scale, as well as support entrepreneurs in this field by providing partnership and financing opportunities.”

DCAI’s accelerator programme received applications for participation from 615 tech companies from 55 countries around the world. A special committee of experts was set up to evaluate the applications, with a total of 30 companies shortlisted and invited from Switzerland, the US, the UK, China, Canada, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Singapore, South Korea, KSA, and the UAE, to Dubai to participate in the final stage.

This stage witnessed the participation of more than 200 employees from government agencies participating in the programme along with 100 entrepreneurs in various workshops and meetings.

The Future of Generative AI in Government Services accelerator programme focused on AI applications that support government entities to establish Dubai as the best city in the world in designing the future of government work and providing pioneering future government services.

The Future of Generative AI in Media and Communication accelerator programme aimed to develop the capabilities of media content creation by taking advantage of AI applications in a way that improves the user experience, reduces costs, and improves the quality of media products.

The DCAI Accelerators Program organised a series of meetings for entrepreneurs participating in the programme alongside investors to discuss opportunities to enhance the growth of their businesses and expand into new local, regional and global markets. They also explored the opportunity to work with government agencies and communicated with experts in various future sectors from the UAE and around the world.