Tunisia - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday in Tianjin between Tunisia and China in the field of communication and information technologies, as part of the official visit to the country by Minister of Communication Technologies, Nizar Ben Neji, at the head of an official delegation.

This is the first visit by a member of the Tunisian government to China since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The memorandum signed by Nizar Ben Neji and his Chinese counterpart, Jin Zhuanglong, aims to consolidate cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the two countries in the field of communication and information technologies, with a view to strengthening social and economic development.

The memorandum covers legislative and legal issues, digital infrastructure, research and innovation, skills development, the development of digital technologies, cyber security, the digital economy and the exchange of expertise.

On the first day of his visit, Ben Neji held a series of meetings and visited a number of public and private companies operating in the field of telecommunications and digital services in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

He visited the Darwin Exhibition Hall, where he learned about the latest innovations and technological solutions in telecoms networks, 5G and low-energy telecoms equipment and stations.

He also visited the Industry EBC to learn about the latest technological advances, intelligent applications and artificial intelligence systems being developed for vital sectors such as health, transport, industry and agriculture.

Ben Neji also met Huawei's Executive Director, David Wang, and discussed the group's strategic vision for the development of its investments in the digital sector in Tunisia and the best ways of strengthening its support for young people and start-ups.

The Tunisian delegation led by the Minister also visited the intelligent administrative services centre of the city of Shenzhen, where they discovered digital services for citizens and attended an exhibition on the intelligent governance and remote management platform of the Futian district.

They also visited the telecommunications company China Telecom, where they attended a presentation on the deployment of FTTH (Fiber to the Home) and FTTR (Fiber to the Room) networks.

On the second day of their visit to China, the Tunisian delegation travelled to the Dongguan district, where they visited the Huawei Cybersecurity Transparency Center and learned about the measures and systems adopted for risk assessment and vulnerability identification of the various solutions developed during all phases of development.

