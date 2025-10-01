Cairo - Telecom Egypt has appointed Tamer El Mahdi as its new Managing Director and CEO, according to a press release.

El Mahdi succeeded Mohamed Nasr, who stepped down from his executive role and board membership.

As part of his new role, the current CEO will oversee the process of appointing successors to these positions, ensuring operational continuity and backing the group’s strategic direction.

Lobna Helal, Chairperson of Telecom Egypt, commented: “ El Mahdi’s strong track record and wide-ranging expertise qualify him to lead Telecom Egypt into a new phase of growth and expansion, maximize the value of its assets and investments, and drive the company’s ambitious strategy to strengthen its customer base and enhance service quality at both local and international levels.”

On his part, El Mahdi added: “I will spare no effort in maximizing the company’s value and shareholder wealth by implementing ambitious strategies that support sustainable growth, reinforce our leadership in the telecom and digital services markets, and strengthen our role in serving the economy and society.”

As of 30 June 2025, Telecom Egypt generated consolidated net profits after tax totaling EGP 10.52 billion, an annual hike from EGP 6.51 billion.

