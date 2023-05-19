DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is set to host the next edition of A Call from Space, an exclusive event featuring Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, on 23rd May 2023 in Al Ain.

This is the fourth instalment in the live call series facilitated by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

As part of the roadshow, the public will have the opportunity to interact live with AlNeyadi, who is also from Al Ain. He is currently on the International Space Station (ISS) undergoing the longest Arab space mission in history.

The upcoming edition of A Call from Space will take place at The Great Hall in UAEU at 2pm, with doors opening from 1pm onwards. Due to limited seating, interested individuals are requested to book their place at the earliest by visiting www.mbrsc.ae/events.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said: “Each call we share with Sultan is an invaluable window into the realities of life beyond our planet. It is also an opportunity to learn, to inspire, and to fuel our collective curiosity. We are not only hearing about an astronaut's journey, but also shaping the future narrative of space exploration for our country and the world. With each call and interaction, we are stepping closer to turning our space aspirations into a tangible reality and inspiring a new generation to carry the torch of exploration into the future.”

AlNeyadi has been making history in space for over two months, marking a significant milestone in Arab space exploration. His responsibilities on the International Space Station (ISS) are vast and varied – having conducted several scientific experiments, performed maintenance work, and even aided in the relocation of the Dragon spacecraft.

In a recent landmark event during Expedition 69, AlNeyadi, alongside fellow crew member Stephen Bowen, became the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk. The spacewalk, which spanned 7 hours and 1 minute, involved skillfully executing a number of preparatory tasks, that included routing of power cables and laying the groundwork for the forthcoming installation of the ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA).

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.