ABU DHABI: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence, today announced the election of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Al Jaber is highly-regarded for his leadership, sound business acumen and global industrial knowledge as Group CEO of ADNOC, and is a long-standing champion in spearheading and investing in advanced technologies to support the UAE’s strategic national agenda. The Presight Board also elected Mansoor Al Mansoori as Vice Chairman of Presight and Chairman of the Executive Committee. The other members of the board include Suhail Bin Tarraf, Kiril Evtimov, Abdulla Rashed Alrashdi, Hamda Almheiri and Thomas Pramotedham.

Mansoor Al Mansoori said, “The election of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber as Chairman significantly strengthens Presight’s board. With each board member bringing unique experiences, we are poised to accelerate Presight’s growth both locally and globally. As AI revolutionises various sectors, Presight will lead in driving responsible AI adoption, creating a positive impact. This aligns with the UAE’s vision to lead in AI, fostering economic growth, productivity, and prosperity.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, “It is a privilege to welcome Dr. Al Jaber - a visionary, globally-recognised business leader, and a well-known advocate of advanced technologies - to the Board of Presight. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mansoor Al Mansoori for his guidance, leadership and steadfast support that saw Presight through its IPO and its phenomenal growth to date. Having Dr. Al Jaber as Chairman and Mansoor Al Mansoori as Vice-Chairman of Presight gives the company a huge impetus for growth and positions us ideally to ride the surge in demand for AI and big data analytics to further success for Presight.”

In May 2024, Presight shareholders approved the acquisition of 51 percent of AIQ with ADNOC retaining a 49 percent shareholding. As part of the transaction, ADNOC assumed a 4 percent shareholding in Presight and the three entities are focused on accelerating the development of breakthrough AI solutions for the energy sector.



