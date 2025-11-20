WASHINGTON — Saudi Arabia and the United States have signed on Tuesday a landmark Strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnership on the sidelines of the official meeting of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the agreement, which is expected to leverage the US tech ecosystem as an engine for Saudi economic growth. Prince Faisal and Rubio described the partnership as a historic step that establishes a new milestone in the strategic relationship between the two countries.

This Strategic AI Partnership capitalizes on Saudi Arabia's competitive advantages in available land, energy resources, and geographic location to build AI technology clusters to serve local, regional, and global demand for AI and cloud computing services. This partnership also leverages the United States’ unique technology ecosystem as an engine for economic growth.

The partnership agreement reflects the firm commitment of both sides to advance innovation and technological progress, pursuing a long-term, comprehensive economic security partnership to deepen shared security commitments, foster economic prosperity, and utilize advanced and future technologies for the mutual benefit of the two great countries.

Saudi Arabia and the US noted that this strategic partnership encompasses the supply of advanced semiconductors, the development of AI applications, building and developing advanced AI infrastructure, building national capabilities, and expanding high-value investments between the two countries. This partnership will contribute to boosting productivity and innovation, growth and prosperity, and achieve economic and social returns for both countries.

The two sides highlighted the importance of this partnership in strengthening economic relations between Saudi and American companies in future technologies, which will pave the way for developing innovative and promising solutions in various critical industries such as health, education, energy, mining, and transportation.

