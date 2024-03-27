Riyadh – Ericsson and Saudi Telecom Company (stc) have both marked their achievements to provide a more sustainable network in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in progress across various areas in line with the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI).

The joint achievements include less usage of energy, frequency refarming, and recycling of stc’s end-of-life electronic and electrical equipment, according to a press release.

The two sides have modernised the Saudi company’s sites while working towards concluding the sunset of 3G technology on the network.

General Manager of Sustainability Program at stc, Maha Alnuhait, said: "At stc, we are dedicated to elevating sustainability throughout our operations while encouraging innovation and enhancing customer experiences. We continue to work towards realizing the Saudi Vision 2030 priorities, including the ambitious Saudi Green Initiative targets aimed at reducing emissions by 278 million tons per annum (mtpa) by 2030.”

Alnuhait noted: “By aligning with the Kingdom’s net-zero commitments by 2060 and embracing our own long-term goal of achieving net-zero by 2050, we not only seek to drive forward sustainability, but also aim to play a pivotal role in shaping a greener, more resilient future for generations to come. Our collaboration with Ericsson underscores our commitment to sustainability, technological advancement, and delivering unparalleled services to our customers.”

In late 2022, stc teamed up with Ericsson to deploy one of its AI-powered cognitive software solutions to boost user experience and network performance.

Fida Kibbi, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, stated: "At Ericsson, we have always believed that network enhancement must coexist with a reduction in overall energy consumption.”

Kibbi concluded: “Our collaboration with stc exemplifies our drive for innovation in the industry, empowering them to harness the full potential of sustainable networks. Through this collaboration, we are not only contributing to the Saudi Green Initiative goals but also ensuring a more efficient network. We aspire to inspire our partners to explore innovative use cases for network monetization, fostering the development of green and sustainable networks."

Ericsson also partnered with Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Services Company (solutions), the subsidiary of stc, to boost the network performance in Saudi Arabia.

In terms of the financial performance, stc achieved net profits worth SAR 13.29 billion in 2023 in addition to SAR 72.33 billion worth of revenues.

