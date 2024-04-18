RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has been ranked among the first countries in the world to develop a national strategy for artificial intelligence, according to the recently issued Stanford University International Index for Al 2024, which is a comprehensive source of reference for policymakers, researchers, and specialists in the field.



The ranking confirms the level that Saudi Arabia has reached in the field of data and Al and the success of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, to which Al is linked 70% directly and the rest indirectly. The country occupies a distinguished position in global indicators in various fields, including Al.



SDAIA, established in 2019, is the authority responsible for data (including big data) and Al and the national reference in all matters related to their organization, development, and dealing.



SDAIA seeks to modernize the national data and Al agenda and implement it at the national level to ensure Saudi Arabia's advancement to leadership within the economies based on information, data, and Al.



This step complements Saudi achievements in 2023 when it was ranked first in the world in the Government Strategy Index for Al, which is considered one of the indicators of the global classification of Al issued by “Tortoise Intelligence,” which measures more than 60 countries of the world.



Saudi Arabia also obtained second place globally in societal awareness of Al, according to the Stanford University International Index for Al 2023.

