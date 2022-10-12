Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured GITEX GLOBAL 2022, the world’s largest technology show being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and a number of senior officials of Dubai government entities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said organising the world’s largest technology show in Dubai reflects the UAE’s emerging role in shaping the world’s future and generating new opportunities for advancing sustainable development in both the region and across the world.

"The biggest ever edition of GITEX GLOBAL places Dubai at the vanguard of cities opening new horizons for innovation and shaping the future of technology. Dubai will continue to be a city where the world’s brightest minds converge to explore new possibilities and build a brighter tomorrow. We have established strong partnerships with leading global technology companies spearheading innovation worldwide to make our vision a reality. The global entrepreneurial success stories that have emerged from Dubai demonstrate its ability to provide a fertile ground for technology innovators to transform their promising ideas into reality. Dubai will continue to adopt the latest technological advances to further its vision and strategy to enhance human happiness and well-being,” he added.

The 42nd edition of GITEX GLOBAL has brought together 5,000 leading technology companies from more than 90 countries at the DWTC. The event, being held from 10-14 October 2022, is set to bring together more than 100,000 attendees from 170 countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited the pavilions of a number of companies at GITEX GLOBAL where he was briefed about the cutting-edge technology solutions and digital products displayed at the event. At the Microsoft stand, His Highness was introduced to a new product that utilises the company’s advanced metaverse and AI capabilities to create a unique experience of Dubai attractions for tourists. He also visited the Cisco stand where he was briefed on the company’s products and solutions designed to enhance energy efficiency and drive the circular economy. At the Huawei stand, which represents its largest-ever participation in the technology show, His Highness viewed the company’s metaverse, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions and applications. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also visited e&’s stand where he was given a glimpse into the future of mobility as demonstrated by a fully autonomous electric vehicle developed through a collaboration between Cadillac Arabia and e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group).