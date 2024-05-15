Riyadh: President of the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi highlighted the initiatives launched by the authority to propel Saudi Arabia to a leadership position in the field of artificial intelligence.



Al-Ghamdi made the remarks on Tuesday during the GREAT FUTURES initiative conference, hosted by King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, to enhance Saudi-British economic relations, trade and mutual investments.



In his speech, Al-Ghamdi said SDAIA has launched such initiatives based on the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



He added that the Kingdom’s ambitious path is guided by these directives.

Al-Ghamdi said the goal of placing the Kingdom at the forefront of countries in terms of AI “is not only about national pride, but also about achieving sustainable competitive advantage, which is an urgent necessity rather than an option.”



SDAIA president said the world stands on the brink of a major technological transformation driven primarily by the AI advancements. He added that reaping the benefits of this leap requires active engagement with the transformative capabilities of AI.



By 2030, AI will not only be limited to our daily lives but will serve as a fundamental pillar for the success and progress of nations, Al-Ghamdi stated.



He called for further dialogue during the third edition of the Global AI Summit, organized by SDAIA in September.



Al-Ghamdi urged everyone to embrace AI for the progress it promises as well as the prosperity it will bring to every citizen, society, and nation.