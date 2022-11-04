Riyadh – Saudi Telecom Company (stc) has deployed one of Ericsson’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered cognitive software solutions to boost user experience and network performance, according to a recent press release.

The cognitive software uses automation, big data scalability, speed, accuracy, and consistency to enhance network optimisation. It also proactively analyses the 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN).

Meanwhile, the AI-based cognitive software solution helps in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from operational activities through the use of virtual drive-testing and remote automatic spectrum analysis.

In addition, the Saudi company has implemented 5G AI root-cause analysis to secure an advanced 5G experience for its subscribers.

Mohammed Albadrani, Vice President of Operations at stc Group, noted: “stc has adopted the latest technologies from Ericsson to ensure proactive support and elevate customer experiences, even at times of high-traffic surges on the network.”

Last year, Ericsson became stc’s managed services provider in Saudi Arabia to boost the latter’s network operations with the latest technology solutions.

