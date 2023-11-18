Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, Misk, has acquired distribution and licensing rights for the new season of the popular anime series Great Pretender that first aired on Netflix in 2020.

The company confirmed on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Japanese production company and studio Production I.G. to license the latest in the animated series that is due for release next year.

The series first premiered on Netflix in Japan last June 2020, followed by a global release. It has received positive reviews, with an IMDB rating of 7.0 and 8.2 on My Anime List.

With the new partnership, Manga Productions gets the full rights for distributing, licensing and marketing of the series with the title Great Pretender razbliuto in the Middle East and North Africa region, including events and merchandise rights.

“Our partnership with Production I.G. and through Great Pretender razbliuto will play a crucial role in promoting the growth of the local and Middle Eastern market, as it represents a significant milestone in the licensing world within our Arab community,” said Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions.

Manga Productions focuses on the production of animations, as well as the development of video games and comics. It is a subsidiary of Misk, which is a non-profit foundation established by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2011.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

