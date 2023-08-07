Saudi-based developer in utilities, communities and other infrastructure Mowah is partnering with global technology company SAP to embark on a comprehensive digital transformation project that will enable it to meet ambitious sustainability goals, as well as drive innovation and continued regional growth.

The digital transformation will support Mowah in the continued expansion of its comprehensive services in engineering, building, managing, operating, maintaining, optimizing and financing utilities, communities and other infrastructure projects of any scale, complexity and technological needs for all of its operations in the region, said a top official.

"There were several drivers behind this comprehensive transformation, but the most significant are that it supports our sustainability, growth and focus on innovation, and it will deliver significant benefits to our employees and customers," remarked its CEO and Managing Director Sami Fahad Abdulrahman Al Rayes.

Mowah, he stated, has firmly established itself as an environmentally responsible organization that is passionate about practices that impact positively on the planet, the nation, the community and the individual.

"To build on this strategy, we selected SAP cloud solutions as they have embedded sustainability analytics, are able to enhance business processes including employee engagement and supply chain management, and they have powerful AI and automation capabilities that free us up to focus on innovation and driving growth," noted Al Rayes.

According to him, Mowah has implemented more than 30 operation and maintenance projects in the water, wastewater and environmental sectors since its foundation.

It recently expanded into the energy sector with a strategy focused on developing utility scale independent power plants and other customers through long-term private power purchase agreements to supply electricity from renewable sources.

Among recent milestones, Mowah built a 6 MW solar power plant in the South Riyadh Project to provide part of the electricity needs of the water treatment plant, he added.

As a result of its digital transformation, Mowah will leverage integrated SAP enterprise resource planning solutions to reduce the environmental impact of its business activities through improving efficiencies; increasing visibility over all operations; setting and measuring goals for sustained energy conservation, recycling and waste management; and sourcing earth-friendly materials and resources.

Mohammed Alromaizan, Vice President, SAP Saudi Arabia, said: "We have extensive experience and deep expertise in the utilities industry, as well as serving communities in supporting public and private digital transformations in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030."

"With our data center based in the Kingdom and our significant cloud capacity, we will be able to provide Mowah with integrated services to accelerate its journey to employ advanced technologies and best practices to drive its continued growth and success," he noted.

