Saudi Arabia - stc group, the engine of digital transformation in the region, continues to play its leading national role in supporting digital empowerment of the major national events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



With the Arab Summit large scale, stc has focused on providing global standardised communication technologies and offering advanced technical solutions to support the Media Center of the Arab Summit held in Jeddah.



The group also employed 60 security standards as a precautionary measure to protect the data infrastructure, intensifying monitoring of malicious activities and reviewing entries to ensure the continuity of the summit's work.



The group also increased data traffic capacity by over 350% on the 4G and 5G networks. It enabled the conference and partners from the government and private sectors and international media delegations with more than 26 data circles with capacities exceeding 200 megabytes/second to ensure quality and reflect the civilised image of Saudi Arabia in general and the digitalisation prospect particularly.



Moreover, the group established an operations room at its headquarters in Riyadh to follow up on the network’s performance and check its quality throughout the conference hours. It was noted that the demand for data services increased by more than 250% and more than 110% for voice services.



stc group enabled the media in the Arab Summit with advanced technologies through 5G mobile live streaming units, which provide live streaming in a meagre transmission time. It also offered drones for 5G live streaming, and live streaming services for satellite TV, in addition to highly reliable and secured latest wireless devices (press and talk). Moreover, stc created a website to register media professionals and equip the Media Center with all required tools such as computers, screens, smartphones, screens to display several channels with various sources, printers, and self-service devices, along with high-speed internet to support 300 users and fully equip the centre’s extensions and network. Furthermore, stc supported the Media Center with WiFi and systems with cyber security standards as part of the precautionary measures to protect the communications infrastructure.



stc’s participation expressed its role as a leading digital transformer in supporting major national events, as it was previously the digital enabler of the G20 Summit and other major national events, which reflect the extent of development that the Kingdom is experiencing in all fields, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

