Saudi Arabia - Roshn Group, a leading Saudi real estate developer powered by kingdom's wealth fund PIF, has signed an agreement with Google Cloud that seeks to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how it uses and benefits from data analysis.

The collaboration will see Roshn modernise its data architecture as part of its commitment to a data-driven decision-making approach, to leverage data in the aim of creating smarter, more sustainable communities, aligning with its broader digital transformation goals and Saudi Vision 2030, said the company in a statement.

Its multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes.

"At Roshn, we see technology as an enabler that can not only improve but transform everything we do for the benefit of our stakeholders, be they our employees, partners, or our residents," said Jayesh Maganlal, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer.

"We will explore how we can leverage Google Cloud to optimize our data architecture, and update data and services in real time through scalable, secure technologies," he added.

Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, Roshn Group said it is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm.

By 2030, it will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).