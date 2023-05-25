Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) said it has signed an agreement with the Digital Scanning Company for Information Technology (WhiteHelmet) for enabling follow-up on infrastructure of water and environmental projects, and also for monitoring their performance and the progress of fieldwork remotely to contribute to improving business outputs.

The MoU was signed by Engineer Mansour bin Mohammed Abu Thnain, the NWC Vice President for Projects and Technical Services Sector and Abdullah Muhanna Abal Khil, the CEO of WhiteHelmet at the Future Projects Forum, which concluded in Riyadh.

Abu Thnain said the MoU is aimed at improving the process of following up on and monitoring the projects performance remotely using 4G technology.

More discussions will be held on the opportunity to cooperate with Whitehelmet, on knowledge transfer in the field of providing, qualifying and training services, and exchanging experience in regard to following up and documenting the implementation of projects, he added.

