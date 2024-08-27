RIYADH — The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, in collaboration with the National e-Learning Center, has launched a specialized training program aimed at introducing artificial intelligence (AI) to students, technology professionals, and anyone else who are interested in learning it.



The program seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the fundamental concepts of AI. It covers a wide range of topics, including the history of AI, its types and basic principles, and its applications in healthcare, education, finance, and technology.



The primary goal is to promote awareness and continuous learning about AI, enabling participants of all ages and levels of experience to gain a profound understanding of this subject. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate.



Those interested in the program can register at https://mcit.futurex.sa.

