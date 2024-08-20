Saudi Arabian business development company T2 has acquired a majority stake in Jordan-based Smart Way Business Solutions for an undisclosed sum, and has two further acquisitions planned this year.

The Riyadh-based company acquired Smart Way after data management company Promize earlier this year.

T2, which was incorporated in France but headquartered in Saudi Arabia, according to LSEG data, said the latest acquisition would help it enhance service offerings to clients.

The company, founded in 2014, is working on a ‘robust pipeline’ of acquisitions, with plans to close two more transactions before the end of 2024, a spokesman said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com