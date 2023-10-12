RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Japan have formalized a partnership in the digital realm as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Saudi Arabia and Japan's Digital Agency signed a memorandum of understanding.



The agreement, reached during Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha's visit to Japan, focuses on advancing the digital economy, promoting digital government initiatives, and accelerating the adoption of modern technologies.



The memorandum outlines cooperation in promoting and supporting government digital services, including digital platforms, e-signatures, and documentation. Both nations will work together to build capacity and share knowledge in these areas.



Additionally, the partnership extends to collaborative efforts in research and innovation.



Research teams will be established to develop digital government services, and there will be an exchange of best practices and policies to enable the use of emerging technologies in businesses, with the aim of improving customer experience.



The signing ceremony, attended by officials from both sides, featured the formalization of the agreement by Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha and Japanese Minister for Digital Transformation Kono Taro.



This step marks a significant development in the cooperative efforts between Saudi Arabia and Japan in the digital domain.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).