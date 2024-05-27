SEOUL — The chairman of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, recently met with the South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, Sangu Park, to explore cooperation between the two nations in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart cities.



During the meeting, SDAIA showcased Saudi Arabia's advancements in smart city technology, highlighting its collaboration with various government agencies which has propelled five Saudi cities into the top ranks of the IMD Smart City Index for 2024.



The discussions emphasized the significance of expanding smart city models on an international scale and aligning visions to further smart city initiatives. The meeting also covered various initiatives from the Korean Ministry of Land and Infrastructure that could support smart city projects in Saudi Arabia, suggesting a fertile ground for future collaboration in these cutting-edge technology sectors.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).