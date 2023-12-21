Riyadh: The Saudi Space Agency (SSA) and the Egyptian Space Agency today signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in space activities for peaceful purposes.



The memorandum was signed at the headquarters of the Saudi Space Agency in Riyadh by SSA CEO Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, and Egyptian Space Agency CEO Dr. Sherif Sedky.



The memorandum is set to provide a framework for cooperation in space activities, enhance areas of mutual interest related to the peaceful uses of space and facilitate the exchange of information and technologies.



It also aims to develop cooperation in research and development in related fields, thus contributing to further achievements and expanding the two agencies' collaboration in space and related technologies.



Reaching the memorandum is part of SSA's efforts to enhance international partnerships in order to contribute to the localization of technologies and industries, in line with the agency's objectives to develop the space sector and its technologies.



It is a continuation of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and sectors, which will contribute to increasing the economic and technical role of the space sector, and position both countries prominently in the field of space, at regional and global levels.