Riyadh - Mubasher: Abdul Latif Jameel teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to foster its digital transformation and drive innovation across its services, according to a press release.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Global Energy and Environment Holding Company Limited inked an agreement with AWS to provide clean energy capacity and power Amazon’s operations.

Powered by AWS, the Saudi firm is developing a companywide analytics, machine learning (ML), and generative artificial intelligence (AI) programme to introduce new applications across a wide range of industries.

Abdul Latif Jameel will leverage AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and AWS Lake Formation, to ingest, catalog, and secure financial data. In this regard, it will enable all of its business units to improve the processes and enhance customer experience.

FRV penned another deal with Amazon to generate renewable energy from five solar projects in Spain to power Amazon’s operations.

One plant is already operational, while the remaining four projects are due for completion in 2024. The solar farms are projected to generate over 1.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean energy on an annual basis, which is enough to power the equivalent of more than 400,000 European homes.

Mo Chaara, Chief Information and Digital Officer of Abdul Latif Jameel, commented: “Digitally transforming its most essential business systems and processes on AWS will enable Abdul Latif Jameel to place the customer at the center of its strategy, which will increase synergies, optimize costs, and drive product innovation.”

Fernando Salinas, Managing Director of FRV Iberia, said: “This strategic collaboration with Amazon will enable us to continue contributing to the decarbonisation of the electricity sector and its independence from fossil fuels to drive economic, social, and environmental advancements for future generations.”

Yasser Hassan, AWS Managing Director of Commercial Sector for MENAT, indicated: “By collaborating with Abdul Latif Jameel on its cloud-first strategy and advancing the use of renewable energy, we can drive significant progress toward our shared goals of reducing carbon emissions and creating a more digital and sustainable future.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).